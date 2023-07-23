Velzyland Beach is located in Sunset on Oʻahu’s North Shore in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. Photo taken on Sunday, July 23, 2023. (Photo: KHON)

SUNSET, Hawaii (KHON) — The bodies of two divers who had gone missing were recovered Sunday on Oahu’s North Shore, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

At 3:40 a.m. Sunday, the fire department received a 911 call reporting two free divers had been out exploring the waters near Velzyland Beach. The divers had reportedly been missing for several hours.

Search and rescue operations started just ten minutes later.

Investigators noticed a submerged dive light about 150 feet from the shore, which they said did not appear to be moving at all.

Rescuers swam over to the light and dove underwater, where they discovered one of the divers unresponsive and brought him to shore.

Rescue personnel continued their search for the second diver in the same area. They used scuba gear to search underwater and overhead lighting from air crews to illuminate and scan the area.

During this search, crews located the body of the second diver, which they then brought to shore.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, they transferred the body of the first diver to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at 4:42 a.m. They transferred the body of the second diver to EMS at 6:49 a.m.

HFD said that “the custody of the divers and the incident were transferred to the Honolulu Police Department, Emergency Medical Services and the Medical Examiner Department at 8:01 a.m.”

According to EMS, the divers were both men, 29 and 28 years old. Both were found dead in the water, EMS said.