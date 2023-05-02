BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details

BEST MOTHER’S DAY GIFTS FOR EVERY TYPE OF MOM

IN THIS ARTICLE:

For everything moms do for us, they deserve to be honored on Mother’s Day. In addition to flowers, breakfast in bed and a day off, giving Mom a memorable present is a great way to celebrate your love for her.

Americans spend billions on their moms each year, but finding that special gift can be challenging. From presents for avid cooks to dedicated readers and everything in between, there are countless products to choose from. To help you pick a gift that your mom will love from the moment she opens it, we’ve compiled an extensive roundup with items perfect for Mother’s Day gift-giving.

BEST FOOD AND COOKING MOTHER’S DAY GIFTS

Caraway Classic Cookware Set

Both stylish and functional, this cookware set sports a modern design that comes in a choice of colors to match different kitchen decor styles. The nonstick ceramic coating doesn’t contain harsh chemicals, so cooking with these lovely pots and pans is worry-free.

Sold by Caraway and Amazon

Opopop Microwave Popcorn Discovery Kit

Opopop popcorn offers all of the goodness and convenience of microwave popcorn without the bag. This gift set comes with seven pouches of gourmet popcorn and a BPA-free silicone microwave popper that’s dishwasher safe and collapses for storage.

Sold by Opopop

BruMate Pour Over Single-Serve Coffee Maker

Making pour-over coffee has never been easier thanks to the BruMate. Simply add a filter, put in coffee grinds, pour the water and enjoy. It boasts a leakproof design and 16-ounce size that makes it ideal for enjoying your favorite brews on the go.

Sold by BruMate

Food La La French Macaron Kit

You can add a touch of French flair to Mother’s Day with this macaron kit. It comes with pre-measured ingredients, piping tools and decorative toppings. What’s more, mom will enjoy a year of online masterclasses for making perfect macarons.

Sold by Food La La

DeLonghi Stilosa Espresso Machine

With the Stilosa, Mom doesn’t have to leave home to enjoy barista-quality coffee beverages. It’s an easy-to-use manual machine that delivers 15-bar pressure and has a built-in milk frother for delicious espresso, lattes, cappuccinos and more.

Sold by DeLonghi and Amazon

KitchenAid Classic Series Stand Mixer

Most avid cooks want a KitchenAid stand mixer, which makes Mother’s Day the perfect holiday to give a foodie mom this beloved gadget. Ten speeds, a tilt-head design and stainless steel mixing bowl are key features of this powerful machine.

Sold by Amazon, Wayfair and Home Depot

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

The K-Classic by Keurig is a popular single-serve model that works with K-cups to brew flavorful coffee, tea and hot chocolate. It offers brew size options for customizable beverages and a generous 48-ounce tank for preparing numerous cups in between refills.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Vitamix 5200 Professional-Grade Blender

BestReviews cooking expert Andrea Boudewijn calls Vitamix blenders “unbeatable.” That’s because they are engineered with powerful motors and rugged stainless steel blades for stand-out performance. Variable speeds, a huge 64-ounce blending jar and self-cleaning mode are key features of the 5200 model.

Sold by Amazon

Breville Smart Toaster Oven

A toaster oven is a useful countertop appliance that comes in handy for preparing snacks, small portions and quick meals. In addition to powerful convection heating and nine cook functions, Breville’s smart model cooks fast and looks great too.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Homearray Set of Six Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls

The wider, shorter structure of Home Array’s mixing bowls earn them praise from the BestReviews cooking expert. The set includes six stainless steel bowls in various sizes to suit different cooking needs.

Sold by Amazon

OTHER FOOD AND COOKING MOTHER’S DAY GIFTS WORTH CHECKING OUT

BEST SELF-CARE AND BEAUTY MOTHER’S DAY GIFTS

Revlon One-Step Volumizer

We put Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer to the test and found that it’s easy to use to produce salon-level blowouts. It’s a gift-worthy 2-in-1 tool that dries and styles hair with a few simple steps.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

PlayMakar MVP+ Percussion Massage System

Percussive therapy has been proven to ease sore, stiff muscles. In our testing, we found that the PlayMakar MVP+ lives up to this promise, plus it’s easy to use and gets long battery life with each full charge. The bundle includes interchangeable proprietary ProTips for treating different muscles.

Sold by Amazon and PlayMakar

Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb

Mom will sparkle when she applies Fenty’s Diamond Bomb that gives the skin a shimmery effect. Made without harsh ingredients, it can be used all over the face and body for creating dramatic looks.

Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Earth Japanese Hot Springs Bath Powders

These bath powders take bath time to the next level by giving the water a lovely hue and delightful fragrance. The set includes 18 packets that come in a pretty gift box.

Sold by Amazon

Meaningful Beauty Five-piece Starter Kit

Recommended by BestReviews beauty expert Oscar Molinar, this kit includes five products that are formulated to nourish, smooth and lift the skin. Developed by Cindy Crawford and formulated with melon serum, the products in this line help keep skin looking its best.

Sold by Amazon

Renpho Foot Massager

Not only does this foot massager deliver deep massages with kneading, rolling and squeezing action, but it also produces heat for a truly relaxing experience. It’s a must-have gift for any mom who likes to have a spa-like pampering from the comfort of home.

Sold by Amazon

Trigger Point Grid Foam Roller

BestReviews fitness expert Judd NeSmith recommends a foam roller for use after workouts and to ease knee, lower back and hip pain. It’s a thoughtful gift for the mom who spends a lot of time in the gym.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Good

“Self Compassion” by Kristen Neff

With insight into the importance of being kind to ourselves, this expert-recommended book will inspire your mother to prioritize positive thoughts. Reading it is likely to also give her a confidence boost.

Sold by Amazon

The Ordinary Azelaic Acid Suspension 10%

Azelaic acid is another skin-pampering product that will make an excellent addition to your mother’s beauty care routine. Formulated by The Ordinary, this top-seller has 10% azelaic acid that’s powerful enough to ease inflammation and hyperpigmentation while increasing cell turnover for smoother, healthier looking skin.

Sold by Sephora and Ulta Beauty

OTHER SELF-CARE AND BEAUTY MOTHER’S DAY GIFTS WORTH CHECKING OUT

It’s easy to exfoliate gently and effectively with the Belula Premium Dry Body Brush Set.

BEST PLANT AND GARDEN MOTHER’S DAY GIFTS

Ebristar Glass Plant Mister Spray Bottle

Not only is this glass mister perfect for keeping plants hydrated, but it also features an appealing vintage design that looks great on display with potted plants. It’s available in a choice of five colors.

Sold by Amazon

Picnic at Ascot Garden Tote

BestReviews DIY expert Beth Allen recommends this garden tote for its versatile pockets and lifetime warranty. It includes three garden tools for planting, weeding and more.

Sold by Amazon

Microgreen Growing Kit

This kit makes it easy to grow plants indoors that can be used for cooking as they sprout. It comes with everything needed to get started, including an attractive wooden planter that looks nice on a kitchen counter.

Sold by Amazon

Lomi Smart Kitchen Composter

This composter may be small, but it does an amazing job turning waste to nutrient-rich compost. Powered by electricity, it works in as little as four hours to break down food scraps without emitting noise or odor. It’s a great gift for the eco-conscious mom.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Bloomscape Golden Pothos

If your mom loves houseplants, Bloomscape has a beautiful selection such as the golden pothos plant that thrives with minimal care. It’s a lovely plant that will brighten up any room of the house.

Sold by Bloomscape

AeroGarden Bounty Elite Indoor Hydroponic Garden System

No soil or sunlight is needed to grow healthy herbs and vegetables with this comprehensive hydroponic system that sports a stainless steel design and includes built-in grow light. It features Wi-Fi and is compatible with Alexa through the AeroGarden app so mom can control the functions even when she’s not at home.

Sold by Amazon

Birth Month Flower Grow Kit

This unique kit features a choice of flowers for each birth month of the year, making it a special Mother’s Day gift. It includes everything needed to cultivate the plants, including instructions and a glass planter that can also be used as a vase.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Lego Icons Flower Bouquet

If you want to give mom a bouquet that never stops blooming, Legos has you covered with this unique building set. Once assembled, it creates a variety of long-stemmed blooms that can be displayed permanently in a pretty vase.

Sold by Amazon

OTHER PLANT AND GARDEN MOTHER’S DAY GIFTS WORTH CHECKING OUT

Beautiful rose bouquets with stylish vases are available at 1-800flowers.com.

BEST TRENDING MOTHER’S DAY GIFTS ACROSS DIFFERENT CATEGORIES

Yoobure Tree Bookshelf

This tree bookshelf offers an eclectic alternative design to standard models. Multiple angled tiers and a stable base provide adequate space for numerous books. The compact structure is suitable for rooms with limited space.

Sold by Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8

With a heart rate monitor, EKG, and oxygen sensor, the Apple Watch Series 8 is a state-of-the-art smartwatch that can help the wearer monitor many aspects of their health and fitness. It’s also a stylish device with a sleek appearance that’s suitable for everyday wear and special occasions.

Sold by Amazon and Staples

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

From coffee to hot chocolate and tea, the Ember smart mug will keep beverages hot for hours thanks to the built-in battery-powered warming mechanism. It’s available in a choice of eight fun colors.

Sold by Amazon

HydroJug Half-Gallon Water Bottle

Whether working out or hiking, your mom can stay hydrated with this water bottle that features a large 73-ounce capacity. It’s constructed of durable BPA-free plastic with a leakproof design.

Sold by Amazon

Kindle Scribe

It’s the advanced features that make the Amazon Kindle Scribe a great choice for anyone who loves to read. It offers a 10-inch screen with an anti-glare display that can be used to take notes. It’s available with 16, 32 or 63 gigabytes of storage and in a choice of a standard or premium pen.

Sold by Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

It’s the immersive sound and noise-canceling technology that make these headphones a solid investment in personal entertainment. They feature the Apple H1 chip for remarkable performance. The fit is lightweight and comfortable for hours of listening pleasure.

Sold by Amazon

Joomra Pillow Slippers

Made of shock-absorbing foam with thick soles, these slippers earn praise for a comfortable, foot-hugging fit. They are available in a nice selection of sizes and colors to fit mom’s foot size and personality.

Sold by Amazon

Kodak Mini 3 Retro Portable Photo Printer

Printing fade-resistant photos has never been easier. Simply pair the Mini 3 with a smartphone via Bluetooth, select photos and print. It sports a compact design that’s perfect for sharing printed memories on the go.

Sold by Amazon

Philips SmartSleep Connected Sleep and Wake Light

A sleep and wake light will help mom fall into a restful sleep and wake up gently feeling refreshed. This is a top model by a trusted brand that offers a speaker, auto-dimming display, FM radio and more.

Sold by Amazon

Solo Stove Mesa

A Solo Stove is a nice addition to an outdoor living space that produces a soft, smokeless glow. The Mesa is a tabletop model with a compact design that is available in several stylish colors. It includes a stand, an adapter for burning pellets or firewood and a lifetime warranty.

Sold by Solo Stove

OTHER TRENDING MOTHER’S DAY GIFTS WORTH CHECKING OUT

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.