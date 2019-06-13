"Baby Shark Live" coming this fall

It seems like the "Baby Shark" song is not going anywhere anytime soon.

The popular kid's song is going from the digital world to real life.

The South Korean company "Pink Fong" says it's teaming up with an events group to bring the "Baby Shark" phenomena on tour.

"Baby Shark Live" is expected to hit a hundred cities across the U.S. and Canada this fall.

The cast and crew will feature many familiar characters young fans love.

Including, "Five Little Monkeys," "Wheels on The Bus," and "Jungle Boogie."

The complete show schedule is available July 9th.

