National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday, Oct. 26

HONOLULU (KHON2) — National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For the first time, the Drug Enforcement Agency will be accepting vaping devices and cartridges.

If your e-cigarette comes with a lithium ion battery, you must remove the battery first.

You’re encouraged to bring your unused and unwanted prescription medications to be properly disposed of.

The initiative is aimed at cutting down on theft and drug abuse.

It also helps keep these chemicals out of our ground and water supply.

Last year, the DEA collected about 5,000 pounds of drugs statewide.

