United Airlines to offer complimentary inflight snacks

Good news for travelers!

United Airlines has new treats for its customers.

The airline says people flying the friendly skies with them will have new complimentary snack options.

Customers can now enjoy Byrd’s Maple Wafers, Pretzels or Stroopwafel on all of its domestic flights.

Everyone knows what a pretzel is.

The Stroopwafel is a popular dutch-made sandwich cookie, that has a layer of caramel between two thin waffle cookies.

Byrd’s maple wafers is just what the name says it is– a crispy maple-flavored wafer.

United says the Maple Wafers will be a special item, rotating in and out of service.

The Stroopwafel and the Pretzels will be permanent options.