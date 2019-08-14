Thousands sign petition to rename street in NYC after former President Obama

There’s a push to honor former President Barack Obama in New York City.

A petition to name part of Fifth Avenue between 56th and 57th Street “President Barack H. Obama Avenue” is gathering momentum on the website “moveon.org.”

As of early Wednesday morning, more than 86,000 signatures had been collected.

The petition was started by Elizabeth Rowin.

She told Newsweek that the whole thing started as a joke.

If New York authorities honor the petition and change the name of the street, it would mean Trump Tower in Manhattan would be located on President Barack H. Obama Avenue.