The “Shop-In-Shop” Disney Store to open at Target locations

Target is hitting the mark with it’s newest venture, a collaboration with Disney.

The “Shop-in-Shop” Disney store at Target locations will be popping up at 25 select stores nationwide starting in October 4th. Hawaii is not one of the locations listed.

40 more Disney stores are expected to open inside Targets by October of next year. Those locations have not yet been released.

With over 450 products lining the shelves, the shops’ inventory is said to include toys, games, apparel and accessories.

Plus an in-store Disney experience with interactive displays, photo-ops, and music.

Shoppers will also be able to use all of their Target benefits at the in-store Disney shop.