What would you do for unlimited time off? Would you take a pay cut?

According to a new study from Allianz Global Assistance, a third of workers say they would do just that!

The study says the average worker is willing to give up one quarter of their salary. Meanwhile, 63 percent of those peoples are millenials.

Experts warning it may not be worth it since just because you have all that time off, doesn’t mean you’ll be able to take it.