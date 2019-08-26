Oklahoma judge orders Johnson & Johnson to pay $572 million for its role in the state’s opioid crisis

FILE – This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. The first judgment is expected Monday, Aug. 26, in a lawsuit from a state government seeking to hold a drug company accountable for a U.S. opioid crisis that has ripped apart lives and communities. More trials and legal settlements are likely to follow the ruling in Oklahoma as the nation looks for answers and solutions to a massive societal and legal problem. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

An Oklahoma judge ordered Johnson and Johnson to pay $572 million for the pharmaceutical giant’s role in the state’s opioid crisis.

The landmark verdict comes after a seven-week trial.

It marks the end of the first state trial attempting to hold a pharmaceutical company accountable for one of the worst health epidemics in modern history.

Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman issued the decision.

Johnson and Johnson says it will appeal.

Dozens of states are suing opioid drugmakers.

However, this case in Oklahoma was the first one to reach trial.