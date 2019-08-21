Meme claiming Instagram changing privacy policy is confirmed a hoax

Adam Mosseri, chief of Instagram, wants users to know the social media giant isn’t getting ready to use your photos against you.

“Heads up!” Mosseri wrote in a post on his verified Instagram Story. “If you’re seeing a meme claiming that Instagram is changing its rules tomorrow, it’s not true.”

The meme, which appeared as a block of text, went viral on Monday and Tuesday claiming Instagram is planning to roll out new changes to its privacy policy to let old messages and private photos be used in court cases against its users.

The message urges users to re-post the image, saying it will “give notice to Instagram it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, or take any other action against me on this profile and/or its contents.”

Celebrities like Rob Low and Pink even fell for the hoax.