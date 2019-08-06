July was the hottest month recorded on the planet

Storks stand in their nest as the sun rises in Lebus, eastern Germany,Friday, July 26, 2019. (Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)

If you thought this July’s felt extra hot, it wasn’t your imagination.

Last month, is now the hottest month on record for the planet.

That’s according to the “European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Program”.

They analyze temperature data from around the globe.

Experts say last month was slightly hotter than July of 2016, which held the previous record.

The difference is the extreme July heat this year happened during a period of more neutral weather.

In july of 2016, the world was in the middle of one of the strongest El Nino events on record.