Last month was the hottest June on record, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

This comes as several states have been battling with dangerous heat waves.

This month could also beat records. July is on track to be the hottest month ever recorded on earth.

University of Oklahoma meteorologist Jason Furtado called the possibility a “big deal.”

NOAA says 2019 is likely to be one of the three warmest years on record.