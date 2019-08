A powerful Typhoon is currently battering the south of Japan.

At least five people have been reported injured in the Okinawa Prefecture.

The storm briefly strengthened to a super Typhoon as it made landfall.

Wind speeds are around 150 mph.

15,000 homes lost power due to Typhoon Lekima.

Crews are working to restore service.

The Typhoon is expected to make landfall in China later Friday with winds equivalent to a category two hurricane.