China has made good on a threat and will now raise tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. products in retaliation for President Trump’s latest planned tariff hikes.

China says that it will also increase import duties on u-s made autos and auto parts.

Tariffs of 10% and 5% will take effect on two batches of goods on September 1 and December 15.

Beijing gave no details though on what goods would be affected.