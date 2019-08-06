Brazilian inmate who tried to escape from prison dressed as a woman found dead

Courtesy: Fox

A Brazilian inmate who tried to break out of jail dressed as his daughter was found dead in his cell after apparently having hanged himself.

Prison officials confirmed that 42-year-old Clavina Da Silva was found dead in a high-security unit of the state’s Bangu Prison Complex Tuesday, August 6th.

He was serving a decades-long sentence for drug dealing.

Da Silva was caught trying to break out of jail Saturday, August 3rd disguised as his daughter.

Rio prison authorities released a video showing Da Dilva slowly removing his disguise after he was caught.

His escape shines a light on Brazil’s long-standing struggle with an overcrowded prison system.