An online petition to change the day of Halloween

It’s only July, but people are already thinking about Halloween.



Currently, there is an online petition to change the date of Halloween from October 31st to the last Saturday of October.

This year, Halloween will land on a Thursday.

The petition has was launched by the non-profit “Halloween and Costumes Association.”

The main reason for the switch to Saturday is all about child safety.

So far, the petition has reached just over 70,000 signatures.

If it hits 75,000 they’ll send it to President Trump for consideration.



The petition argues that moving the holiday to a Saturday, would allow more parents to take their kids trick-or-treating, avoid Halloween-related injuries, and allow adults to join in on the fun.



It also includes, “51% of millennials say Halloween is their favorite holiday.”

