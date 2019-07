Back-to-school season is just around the corner and many Americans are already feeling stress.

Bankrate found 4 in 10 parents say they feel pressured to over-spend when it comes to stocking up on their kid’s school supplies.

Meanwhile, millenial moms and dads claim to feel more worry than their parents felt when it came to hitting up the stores.

The National Retail Federation estimates this year will be the most expensive school shopping season ever.