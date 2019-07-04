A messy breakup ends with a $5,000 “revenge” tip

Every so often, we hear those stories where waiters and waitresses are left hefty tips by thankful customers.

Well this one is a little different.

Police in New York says 24-year-old Serina Wolfe used her boyfriend’s credit card to leave a “Revenge” tip.

She used his credit card to pay for a $55 breakfast, leaving her waitress a $5,000 tip.

The victim reported the charge as fraud telling investigators Wolfe was trying to get back at him for not buying her a plane ticket.

“Wow, that’s crazy,” said customer Tyler Kelley. “I never heard of anything like that, maybe in the movies.”

“Yeah, I mean, that’s pretty petty but I get it, how it could happen. But definitely give the money back,” said tourist Sonia Lewis.

By the time the victim reported the charge to his credit card company, the restaurant had already paid out the waitress.

Management won’t say whether the five grand is hers to keep or if she’ll be asked to pay it back.