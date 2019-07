HONOLULU (KHON2) — Do you mindlessly eat while watching TV? If you do, it’s called Zombie Eating and a new study finds that most of us do it.

According to One Poll, 88 percent of Americans are zombie eaters.

91 percent of people say they choose to zombie eat in front of a TV screen.

Other screens include phones and computers.

83 percent of those people take longer to find something to watch, according to the study.

Their food is cold by the time they eat it.