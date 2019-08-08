50th anniversary of the Beatles Abbey Road photo

Beatles fans celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic “Abbey Road” photograph.

Traffic came to a standstill as faithful fans took photos and sang classic beatles tracks at the site of the zebra crossing stripes on Thursday, August 8th.

Photographer Iain Macmillan only needed six shots to get the cover photo, which is regarded as one the of the most memorable album covers of all-time.

It features band members John Lennon, Paul Mccartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr walking across the pedestrian crossing.