2019 Extreme Eating List Names Unhealthiest Foods

The winners of the “Xtreme” eating list for 2019 have been announced!

The list contains food with high calories, sugar, fat, sodium and other content it says is too much.

Among those making the list includes Dave and Buster’s chicken and waffle sliders, Jimmy John;s 16-inch giant sandwich with five meats and Cheesecake Factory’s cinnamon roll pancakes.

Others on the list include Top Golf’s donut holes and Sonic’s oreo peanut butter master shake.

All items on the Xtreme list have at least 1500 to 2300 calories.