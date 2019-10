HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sweet tooths, rejoice! Monday, October 14, marks National Dessert Day.

According to dessert orders on GrubHub, America’s favorite dessert is a chocolate fudge sundae, followed by vanilla bean cheesecake, fruit crepe, caramel churro, and a rainbow donut.

The five states that order the most desserts are Texas, Colorado, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.