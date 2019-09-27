Nahiku tank valve replacement work leaves residents without water until Sept. 28

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Customers in the Lower Nahiku area of East Maui are currently without water after a valve replacement project at the Nahiku tank site has taken longer than planned. Water service should be restored by Saturday, Sept. 28.

Approximately 40 residential customers are affected. Until water service is restored, customers may fill personal containers at the portable water tanker located on Lower Nahiku Road near the Nahiku Community Center.

The Department of Water Supply earlier announced a planned water outage today for the area for a valve replacement project at the Nahiku tank site. Residents received advanced notice of the outage. Area traffic is not affected.

During work on the valve replacement, a portion of roof at the tank site fell into the tank. As a precaution, the repair crew needs to clean and disinfect the tank before returning it to service.

For more information, call (808) 270-7633.