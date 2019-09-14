Naalehu Public library will be temporarily closed due to expansion project

NAALEHU (KHON2) — The Naalehu Public Library will be closed from September 16 to October 2, 2019, and re-open at 10:00am on October 3, 2019, in a new temporary location in the Naalehu State Office Building.

The temporary closure and relocation are necessary to kick off the long-awaited Naalehu Public Library expansion project.

The Naalehu Public Library expansion project is a partnership between the Hawaii State Public Library System, the Friends of the Library of Hawaii, and the United States Department of Agriculture which provided grant funding to expand the building. Expected to take a year to complete, the new library will be triple the size of the current library.

“We’re so grateful to finally get this expansion project back on track for the Naalehu community,” stated State Librarian Stacey Aldrich. “We’re especially thankful for everyone who helped us set up a temporary library site, particularly the Department of Accounting & General Services staff, for our South Hawaii library patrons.”

During the temporary closure of the library (September 16 to October 2, 2019), the book drops will be open. All previously scheduled programs for the closure period are canceled. Naalehu Public Library staff will work on rescheduling new programs once the temporary site is opened. Fines for books and materials due during the closure period will be waived. We apologize for any inconvenience the closure and program cancellations may cause our patrons.

Upon reopening on October 3, 2019, the Naalehu Public Library will continue the same public service schedule, except on Hawaii County Council Committee and Council Meeting days. Except for these meeting dates, the Naalehu Public Library’s hours will be Monday and Wednesday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m, Tuesday and Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m, Friday 12:00 pm – 5:00 p.m. Closed on Saturday and Sunday. For more details about the dates and times of the Hawaii County Council meetings, please visit: hawaiicounty.gov

For updates about the Naalehu Public Library, please check our website:www.librarieshawaii.org/visit/updates/temporary-closures/