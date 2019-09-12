“Nā Mele Koʻolaupoko” Original Song Competition this Saturday

HONOLULU (KHON2)
Windward Mall is excited to invite the community to “Nā Mele Koʻolaupoko Original Song Conposers Competition” on Saturday, September 14 at 11:00am.
This will be hosted at the Center Court of Windward Mall.
This free, family-friendly event will feature talented, local artists performaing an original mele.
The competition will be broken into fou categories; amateur, professional, Hawaiian language, and instrumental, which is a new category in this year’s competition.
Cash prizes will be awarded up to $1,000 per category.
For all the information, go to www.windwardmall.com.