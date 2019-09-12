“Nā Mele Koʻolaupoko” Original Song Competition this Saturday

Windward Mall is excited to invite the community to “Nā Mele Koʻolaupoko Original Song Conposers Competition” on Saturday, September 14 at 11:00am.

This will be hosted at the Center Court of Windward Mall.

This free, family-friendly event will feature talented, local artists performaing an original mele.

The competition will be broken into fou categories; amateur, professional, Hawaiian language, and instrumental, which is a new category in this year’s competition.

Cash prizes will be awarded up to $1,000 per category.

For all the information, go to www.windwardmall.com.

