Motorcycle collides with truck, man suffers near-fatal injuries

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A vehicle collision nearly became fatal on Sunday, July 21, around 12:15 p.m.

It happened on Haleakala Hwy, about six miles southeast of Aolewa Place in Kula.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the collision occurred when a 2002 Subaru Outback was traveling southeast on Haleakala Highway when it attempted a u-turn.

As the Subaru was turning around on the northwest shoulder of the roadway and back onto Haleakala Highway toward Kula, it was struck by a 2017 Suzuki motorcycle traveling southeast on Haleakala Highway.

The operator of the Subaru was identified as a 60-year-old male from Kula. He was not injured.

It is unknown if he was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the collision.

The operator of the Suzuki motorcycle was identified as a 41-year-old male from Makawao.

He suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He was wearing his helmet at the time of the collision.

The involvement of speed, drugs, and alcohol has not been determined as the investigation is still on-going.