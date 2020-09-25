Motor vehicle investigation prompts road closure in Ward

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A motor vehicle investigation prompted a road closure in the Ward area on Sept. 24.

Just before 3 p.m., the Honolulu Police Department closed Auahi Street between Ward Avenue and Kamakee Street. Though details surrounding the investigation are unclear, police and firefighters responded to the incident.

Honolulu EMS said that they were not called to the scene.

