More than 4,500 people lie to their doctors, new study says

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Too many people are keeping secrets from their doctors, and it could have deadly consequences.

A new study of more than 4,500 people in the U.S. found that nearly half don’t tell their physicians about life-threatening risks like depression and suicidal thoughts, domestic violence, and sexual assault.

Over 70 percent said they did so out of embarrassment or worry that their doctors would judge or lecture them.

Women and younger patients were more likely than others to withhold such information.

The findings were released by the University of Utah Health.