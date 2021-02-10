More Oahu residents opt for self-service kiosks to register their vehicles

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More Oahu residents are discovering the convenience of being able to register their vehicles at the supermarket during the ongoing coronavirus situation.

The Hawaii DMV Now self-service kiosks, which operate much like ATMs, allow drivers to renew and print vehicle registrations instantly at a number Safeway and Foodland locations across the island.

They were used nearly four times as much in 2020 than the year before, due to the limited appointments at satellite city halls. The kiosks give drivers the option to quickly register vehicles outside of city offices and normal business hours.

“We are pleased to be able to provide the public with a convenient option to renew vehicles and have the new documents in hand in a matter of minutes – while being able to avoid lines and maintain social distancing,” Nola Miyasaki, director designate of the city’s Department of Customer Services, said in Wednesday’s news release.

According to the release, kiosks accept registration renewals up to 10 months past the expiration date. Late registrations are assessed a standard $16 fee. There is also a $3 convenience fee. The convenience fee is added to the 2.5 percent fee on credit and debit cards assessed by financial institutions when used at any of the kiosks.

Drivers may also renew their vehicle registration online or by mail. Late fees that may be due are unable to be calculated, and it will take up to 15 business days to receive the card and emblem by mail.