More discussion on Wailuku Town improvements

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The County of Maui Department of Management is hosting a community meeting on the Wailuku Town Improvements from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, at Iao Theater.

During this meeting, the department will provide information on the latest construction schedule, updates on temporary parking locations and shuttle transportation, status on the re-examination of Phase 2 of the Civic Complex, planned construction mitigation and communication efforts, and ways the public can support Wailuku Town’s businesses. A separate project to replace deteriorating wastewater pipes on Market Street, between Wells and Main Streets, will also be addressed.

“It’s exciting to finally see the start of the much-needed infrastructure upgrades of the Wailuku Town Improvement projects after years of planning,” Managing Director Sandy Baz said. “These efforts are the result of hundreds of residents who have shared their vision to bring energy and economic vitality back to Wailuku Town and we thank them for their patience and support throughout the years.”

For more information, please visit www.WailukuLIVE.com or email info@WailukuLive.com.