Monster Trucks returning to Aloha Stadium

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After a successful comeback earlier this year, Monster Trucks are getting ready to return to Aloha Stadium.

The “Monster X Tour World Finals” will be at the stadium on April 25th and May 2nd, with two completely different shows.

These 10,000 pound car crushing giants will compete in racing, wheelie contests and freestyle action.

Attendees will also get a chance to meet the drivers and see the trucks up close.

Tickets go on sale September 19 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster or at the Aloha Stadium box office.

Prices start at $28.