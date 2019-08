Seth Moniz tallied his best career finish at the Tahiti Pro, finishing third place in the competition.

The Oahu native lost to eventual runner-up Gabriel Medina, who lost to Owen Wright in the final. Moniz scored a 7.43 in his semi final loss to Medina, who put together an 11.16 in his heat.

Moniz defeated Brazil’s Caio Ibelli in the quarterfinals after scoring a 15.60.