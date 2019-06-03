Monday Morning: Starting the week with heat; Eyeing Invest 91-L

StormTracker Team…WEATHER DISCUSSION…Our above average temperatures will continue for the next 48 hours. Tropical moisture will stream into the area by mid-week due to a tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico.

We’re eyeing Tropical Wave 91-L in the Southern Gulf of Mexico. This tropical wave will enhance our rain chances, Wednesday into Saturday. We will continue to monitor this tropical disturbance during the next 48 hours.

