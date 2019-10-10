Molokai customers asked to conserve water

MOLOKAI (KHON2) — The Department of Water Supply will begin a scheduled pump and motor replacement Oct. 14 for the Kualapuu Well on Molokai. The department asks consumers in the Kaunakakai to Kawela areas to conserve water until the new pump is online in mid-November.

The existing pump and motor were last replaced more than 11 years ago. Replacement of the pump and motor is preventative maintenance. If a pump failure were to happen, replacing the pump and motor could take eight weeks.

During this shut down, the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands will supply water to the county system from its two wells.

For questions or if a water-related problem occurs please call the 24-hour service line on Maui at 270-7633.