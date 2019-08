MAUI (KHON2) — A Mokulele plane skidded off the runway and into a small ditch at Kapalua Airport on Sunday morning, Aug. 18.

The FAA said it happened while the plane was landing. They say the Cessna 208 Caravan had 11 people on board.

Mokulele says it’s grateful the passengers and crew were not hurt. The FAA is investigating the incident.