Moana’s Aulii Cravalho lands Ariel role in Little Mermaid live TV musical

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moana’s star Aulii Cravalho landed the role of Ariel in ABC’s “The Wonderful World of Disney Presents The Little Mermaid Live!”

The show is not to be confused with Disney’s live-action movie starring Halle Bailey, which is currently in production.

The show is in celebration of the original animation’s 30th anniversary, according to ABC.

The casting announcement was made at the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour.

Cravalho took to social media to confirm her involvement in the project in several Instagram posts.

Joining Cravalho will be Shaggy as Sebastian and Queen Latifah as Ursula.

“The Little Mermaid Live!” will air on Tuesday, November 5, at 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. HST on ABC and on the ABC app. More castings will later be announced.

According to ABC President Karey Burke, the live musical will have a mix of animation, live-action, and puppetry.