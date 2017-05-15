MMA Champ Angela Lee’s mother provides guidance both in and out of the cage

Twelve days out from her second career title defense of the ONE Atomweight Championship, Mililani’s Angela Lee (7-0) hit the road today for Singapore and of course, alongside of the 20-year-old champ was her “rock” and mother, Jewelz Lee.

Jewelz, who is a fifth degree Total Defense System black belt instructor, fifth degree Hap Do Sool (combined martial arts) master black belt, and a second degree Taekwondo black belt instructor, is a trainer and instructor at her family’s United MMA & Fitness Center in Waipio.

As she has done many times in the past, Jewelz is one of her daughter’s training partners as she prepares for fellow unbeaten Istela Nunes on May 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

“I’ve always said that being a mom is the most important priority for me, and I always wanted to be able to be there for my children. So everywhere from teaching them how to walk, how to talk, and now training, you know, I always just want to make sure that whatever they do, they are always prepared. So, it definitely is a blessing that I can still continue to prepare and help the children in everything they do to excel,” the proud mother told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

“My bond with my mom is very unique. I don’t think there’s anything like it. Yeah, some people think it’s crazy because I’m in the cage with my mom and throwing punches and kicks at her, but they don’t understand that she’s not any normal mom. You know, she’s been in my shoes, she’s been a competitor and a coach for her whole life and so it’s just natural for us,” Angela explained.

On Mother’s Day, both Angela and her little brother Christian, who is a rising star in the featherweight division, are a combined 14-1 in their careers and are traveling with their mother and father Ken. That was the only gift that Jewelz asked for this year.

She says she is beaming with pride as her daughter prepares to defend her title for a second time.

“I’ve always told her, you are meant to do great things. You really are meant to touch lives and really impact the world. So now to see it come to fruition is such a blessing, you know, it truly is a different day today and to be able to empower the little girls who become the beautiful young ladies you see today is such an amazing responsibility that we are very very blessed to be able to take on,” Jewelz said.

Angela’s bout is the main event of ONE’s Dynasty of Heroes card, and can be watched on May 26 via ONEFC.com’s live stream by clicking here.

For information regarding the Lee family’s United MMA & Fitness Center, including classes taught by Jewelz, click here.