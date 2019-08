Instagram is facing a backlash over its latest software updates.



In the new system users can see how many “likes” their post gets, but other people can’t see the numbers.

The new rule was already being tested in Canada and is now being rolled out in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Italy, Ireland and Brazil.

Many “influencers” are not happy about the change, saying companies may not want to pay them to post about a product if they can’t see how many likes the posts get.