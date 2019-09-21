Missing runaway found safe

ANAHOLA (KHON2) – Missing runaway Summer Estacio was located Friday morning, Sept. 20, safe along the shoreline of Anahola.

She was found by family members with non-life threatening injuries.

First responders were dispatched to the scene and transported Estacio to Mahelona Hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

On Thursday, Estacio was reported missing by her family. Police initiated an air and land-based search of the Anahola area that day, with assistance from the Kaua‘i Fire Department.

The search was suspended Thursday night and resumed Friday morning.