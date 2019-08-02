Missing Person: William “Bill” Leaf

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating William “Bill” Leaf, who may be emotionally distraught.

He was last seen leaving his Puahuula Place residence in Kaneohe on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at approximately 11:00 a.m.

The 57-year-old is described as Caucasian, 5’10” and 200 pounds.

He white hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing board shorts, a t-shirt, and a baseball cap.

He may be possibly driving a 2008 white Chevrolet Silverado pickup bearing Hawaii license plates 107 TTC. His family and friends are very concerned for his safety and well-being.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or *CRIME on your cellular phone. Free cellular calls are provided by AT&T, Nextel Hawaii, T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless Hawaii, Mobi PCS, and Hawaiian Telcom. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.