Missing Person: Nicholas Tachino

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Nicholas Tachino, who may be emotionally distraught.

He was last seen in the Airport Industrial Park area on Monday, September 23, 2019, at approximately 12:00 p.m.

Tachino is 51-years-old and is described to be 5’10”, 162 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a pullover shirt and jeans.

He may be possibly driving a 2005 black Toyota Matrix bearing Hawaii license plates RPJ 352.

He is also known to frequent hiking and ocean areas around the island. His family and friends are very concerned for his safety and well-being.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.