Missing Laumaka work furlough inmate tracked and returned to OCCC

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police confirm that they tracked missing Laumaka work furlough inmate Francisco Ranit through his electronic GPS monitor to the Waianae area.

They arrested and returned him to the Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC). Ranit failed to return to the Laumaka Work Furlough Center after work Wednesday night.

Ranit is serving time for Robbery 2. His next parole hearing is scheduled for October of this year. He now faces an additional escape charge.

Ranit is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges. Community custody is the lowest classification status.