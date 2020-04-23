Live Now
Missing: Herbert Correia

News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s
assistance in locating Herbert Correia, who suffers from dementia.

He was last seen walking away from his Ala Walua Street residence towards Waianae
Intermediate School on April 22, 2020, at about 9:17 a.m.

He is known to catch the bus to various places around the island. His family and friends are
concerned for his safety and well being.

Correia is 83-years-old and is described to be 5’9″ and about 118 pounds. He has white hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a red checkered flannel shirt, a green undershirt, blue jeans, and a baseball-type hat.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

