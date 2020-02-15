Missing Ft. DeRussey surfer found safe

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Official have found the surfer who went missing off Ft. DeRussey on February 14.

Honolulu Ocean Safety, the fire department, and the U.S. Coast Guard began the search just after 1 p.m. when a surfboard was found adrift.

The surfer, who is said to be a man, is known to frequently surf in the area. Officials say that he is described to be a caucasian man who is in good physical shape.

The search was concluded just after 4 p.m.