Missing: 16-year-old Chloe Imaino, reported as a runaway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Have you seen this girl? Police on Hawaii Island need the public’s help in finding a teenage girl who has been reported as a runaway.

Sixteen-year-old Chloe Brianna Kuuipo Maikalani Imaino was last seen in the Hilo area on June 8 around 9 p.m. She is described to 5-feet-2-inches and 92 pounds. She is said to have a light complexion with shoulder-length black hair with red and blue highlights and brown eyes.

She also wears prescription glasses.

She was last seen wearing black pants, a white t-shirt and brown sandals.

Police ask anyone who may have information about the whereabouts of Imaino to call contact Officer James Steffen of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at (808) 961-8810, via email at james.steffen@hawaiicounty.gov or on the Hawaii Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide CrimeStoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00.

CrimeStoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. CrimeStoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All CrimeStoppers information is kept confidential.

