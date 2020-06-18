Missing: 15-year-old Keith Fukunaga, reported runaway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island Police need the public’s help in locating a teenage boy who was reported as a runaway.

Fifteen-year-old Keith Fukunaga was last seen in the Kurtistown area on May 3, 2020. Police say that he is described to be of Asian ancestry, five feet and six inches tall, and roughly around 135 pounds. He is said to have short brown hair, medium complexion and brown eyes.

He may be in the Hawaiian Paradise Park area.

Police ask anyone who may have information about the whereabouts of Fukunaga to contact Officer James Steffen of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at (808) 961-8810 or via email at james.steffen@hawaiicounty.gov, or contact the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide CrimeStoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00.

CrimeStoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. CrimeStoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All CrimeStoppers information is kept confidential.

