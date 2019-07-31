Millions of people could have information stolen due to Capital One data breach

A hacker stole data from “Capital One” credit card applications, which put 140,000 social security numbers and 80,000 linked bank account numbers at risk. Names, e-mails, addresses and payment history were also stolen.

Over a hundred million accounts could be compromised. It’s not known yet if any information was used and what it could have been used for.

“If they think they have been breached, they need to contact capital one, and they need to do that via the capital one website,” said Roseann Freitas, Better Business Bureau Marketplace Manager.

For those who have a Capital One Credit Card, Freitas recommends:

Monitoring your credit card and bank statements for the next few months for unauthorized activity

Putting a fraud alert on your credit information from one of three reporting agencies

Freezing your credit card

Ultimately, if you no longer feel comfortable using your credit card, you can ask for it to be re-issued or cancelled

However, Freitas warns that there are other things to worry about besides stolen data. Scammers are aware of the breach and are using it to their advantage.

“FTC came out this morning [saying] that they’ve already seen phony websites come up,” said Freitas.

She said to be especially careful of links posted on social media claiming to link to the Capital One website.

“They will send out that and create false links to a website that might look like Capital One,” said Freitas. “Once they see something like this, they will jump on it. So they will try to contact you and say, ‘I am with Capital One,’ whether it’s via a phone call or an email.”

Capital One will notify the people who’s data was compromised. For now they’re offering free credit monitoring and identity protection for everyone affected.