Millennials are apparently hurting the razor industry

News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Millennials are apparently hurting the razor industry.

It’s all because more men start embracing beards, manicuring mustaches, and abandoning the clean-shaven look.

The trend has brought down the shaving product market by 11 percent over the last five years.

Procter and Gamble recently reported a reduction in the estimated value of its brand Gillette by eight-billion dollars.

Experts say that shaving brands are also struggling due to competition from subscription companies offering cheaper products.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story