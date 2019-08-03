HONOLULU (KHON2) — Millennials are apparently hurting the razor industry.

It’s all because more men start embracing beards, manicuring mustaches, and abandoning the clean-shaven look.

The trend has brought down the shaving product market by 11 percent over the last five years.

Procter and Gamble recently reported a reduction in the estimated value of its brand Gillette by eight-billion dollars.

Experts say that shaving brands are also struggling due to competition from subscription companies offering cheaper products.