Mexican food restaurant to offer free tacos on National Taco Day

KAPAHULU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Chronic Tacos, the California-inspired Mexican grill, is once again giving away free tacos on Oct. 4 in celebration of National Taco Day.

The Kapahulu chain restaurant will offer its annual “free taco” in honor of the special day. This year, through the Chronic Tacos App,

On Sunday, customers can redeem their free taco with three easy steps:

Download the Chronic Tacos app

Create your account by Oct. 2.

On Oct. 4, Chronic Tacos app members will be sent a free taco coupon through the ‘Rewards’ section of the app, which is redeemable only on National Taco Day.

Chronic says the free taco offer includes chicken, carnitas, al pastor and veggie tacos only. Each customer can redeem one taco.

For more details, visit their website.

