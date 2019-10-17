Menthol and Flavored Tobacco Summit will discuss ways to end the youth vaping epidemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — National Tobacco Control experts are in town for a two-day event to discuss flavored tobacco and its effects.

The Menthol and Flavored Tobacco Summit was held Wednesday, October 16, at the Koolau Ballrooms.

On Thursday, October 17, an informational briefing will be held at the State Capitol. Experts will be looking at ways to end the youth vaping epidemic.

Also on hand will be more than 100 public health advocates, educators, law enforcement officials and parents.

The informational briefing will be from 10 a.m. to noon.